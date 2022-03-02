Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $991.20.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090 over the last 90 days. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $707.75 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $821.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

