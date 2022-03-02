carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS CSXXY traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

