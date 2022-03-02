Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

