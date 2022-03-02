Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $140.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.62.

CVNA stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

