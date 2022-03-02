Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 298,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,069. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.