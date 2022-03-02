Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 298,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,069. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.59.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

