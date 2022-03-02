Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $84.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

