Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

