CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Michael J. Lafitte Sells 7,406 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE Group stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

