CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,546,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,945,000 after acquiring an additional 294,819 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,911 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.