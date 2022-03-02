CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Survey

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 535.98, suggesting that its share price is 53,498% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CCUR and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 329.18%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 3.07 $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

CCUR beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

