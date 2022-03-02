Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celsion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

