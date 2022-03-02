Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 268.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GATX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GATX by 488.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,782 shares of company stock worth $7,023,014. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.