Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,561 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $1,174,176.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.