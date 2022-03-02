Centiva Capital LP Invests $232,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 22.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 128.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 16.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

