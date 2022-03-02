Centiva Capital LP Sells 82,931 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,931 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.