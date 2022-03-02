Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $194.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

