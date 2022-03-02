Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) VP Michelle Harrison Sells 16,284 Shares

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $27.18.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
