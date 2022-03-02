Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

