Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.