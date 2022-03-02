Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

