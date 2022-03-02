Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

