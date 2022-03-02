Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 306 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

