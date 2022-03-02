Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

