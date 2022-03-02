Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.