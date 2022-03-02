Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.22.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.