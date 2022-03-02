Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

