Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54.

