Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 238 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

