Cetera Investment Advisers Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NMFC opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

