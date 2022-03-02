Cetera Investment Advisers Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $77.58.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

