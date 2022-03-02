Cetera Investment Advisers Has $931,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $79,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

