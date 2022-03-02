Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,075 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.