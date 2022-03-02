CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.54.

NYSE:CF opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,691,964 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

