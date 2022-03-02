Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

