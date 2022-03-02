CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Given a C$1.35 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES – Get Rating) received a C$1.35 price target from investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 175.51% from the company’s current price.

YES stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. CHAR Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.61.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

