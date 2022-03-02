Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at Cowen

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $186.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

GTLS opened at $143.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

