Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.60

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.60 and last traded at $143.88, with a volume of 8641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.