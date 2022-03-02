ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $25.68. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 66,704 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,033,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 107,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.90.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

