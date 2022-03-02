Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

