Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.74. 1,049,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,144,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

