Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

