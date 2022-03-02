Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $173.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Chevron stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

