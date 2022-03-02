Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

