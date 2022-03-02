Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.01.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.