Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,299. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $483.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

