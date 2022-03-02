Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.
NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,299. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $483.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38.
CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
