Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 892,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,299. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.