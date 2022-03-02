Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.39 and the lowest is $5.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $5.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $31.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $34.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $41.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CMG opened at $1,487.95 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,544.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,716.97.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
