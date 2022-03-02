Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $7.17 on Major Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Chonk has a market capitalization of $279,724.90 and approximately $897.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00016305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

