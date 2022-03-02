Christopher C. Womack Sells 20,656 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.