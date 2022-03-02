Churchill Downs Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.52. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

